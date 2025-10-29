Forrestania Resources Expands Gold Exploration Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ).

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced significant expansions and developments for the quarter ending September 2025. The company has secured multiple acquisitions and options to expand its footprint across key projects, including the acquisition of IMD Gold Pty Ltd, North Iron Cap Pty Ltd, and First Western Gold Pty Ltd. Additionally, Forrestania announced upgraded mineral resource estimates for its Lady Lila and Ada Ann projects, alongside a strategic placement to raise $8.61 million. The appointment of David Geraghty as Chairman and Adam Turnbull as Non-executive Director further strengthens its leadership team, positioning the company for continued growth in Western Australia’s gold mining sector.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Forrestania Resources Limited is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts.

Average Trading Volume: 1,383,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$94.42M



