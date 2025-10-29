Forrestania Resources Declines Takeover Bid for TG Metals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ).

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced that it does not currently intend to proceed with a takeover offer for TG Metals Limited, despite previously acquiring a 10.3% shareholding in the company. This decision may impact the strategic positioning of both companies, as Forrestania continues to focus on its core gold exploration and development activities in Western Australia.

More about TG Metals Ltd.

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) is a gold exploration and development company focused on high-quality projects in Western Australia’s premier mining districts. The company is expanding its presence in the Southern Cross, Eastern Goldfields, and Forrestania regions through exploration, acquisitions, and resource development, aiming to unlock the potential of these mineral-rich areas.

Average Trading Volume: 399,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$25.59M

For a thorough assessment of TG6 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

