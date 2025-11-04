Forrestania Resources Completes Strategic Acquisition of North Iron Cap Pty Ltd

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) has issued an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has completed the acquisition of North Iron Cap Pty Ltd, which holds the gold rights over the North Ironcap deposit, an advanced open pit gold project with a JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource of 2.412 million tonnes at 1.37g/t for 105,953 ounces of gold. This acquisition aligns with Forrestania’s strategy to build a profitable Western Australian gold company, enhancing its asset base and strengthening its pathway toward production by leveraging the project’s proximity to established processing infrastructure.

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts. The company is strategically expanding its footprint through disciplined exploration, selective acquisitions, and a commitment to unlocking the broader potential of highly prospective belts, particularly in regions like Southern Cross, Eastern Goldfields, and Forrestania.

