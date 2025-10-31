Former CEO of EBOS Group Sells 20,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) has shared an update.

EBOS Group Limited announced the sale of 20,000 ordinary shares by its former CEO, John Cullity. The transaction, which took place on October 29, 2025, resulted in a total consideration of NZ$562,807.42. This disclosure highlights a significant change in the shareholding of a key former executive, potentially impacting investor perception and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EBO) stock is a Hold with a A$28.00 price target.

More about EBOS Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 139,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.06B



