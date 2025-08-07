Forge Resources Expands Gold Mineralization at Alotta Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Forge Resources ( (TSE:FRG) ) has shared an announcement.

Forge Resources Corp. has announced promising assay results from its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Alotta project, revealing continuous porphyry mineralization across all 2025 drill holes. The drilling has significantly expanded the known extent of the Payoff Zone, with notable gold mineralization encountered throughout the holes, indicating a potential increase in the company’s resource base and enhancing its industry positioning.

More about Forge Resources

Forge Resources Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in the extraction of gold and other valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base through strategic drilling programs.

Average Trading Volume: 110,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$48.12M

