Forge Resources Discovers Coal Seam at La Estrella Project

The latest announcement is out from Forge Resources ( (TSE:FRG) ).

Forge Resources Corp. has encountered a coal seam during the development of its La Estrella coal project in Colombia. The company is extracting samples for laboratory analysis to determine the seam’s characteristics and market suitability. This discovery highlights the project’s near-term potential and aligns with the broader recovery in the coal resource market, driven by increased global demand and investor interest in strategically located coal projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FRG) stock is a Buy with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Forge Resources stock, see the TSE:FRG Stock Forecast page.

More about Forge Resources

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company with an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., which is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 118,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$51.62M

