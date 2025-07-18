Foresight Collaborates with Toyota and SoftBank on V2N Technology Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ) has issued an update.

On July 18, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a collaboration with Toyota, SoftBank, and Eye-Net on a research paper presented at the JSAE Annual Spring Congress in May 2025. The study, titled ‘Feasibility Study of a Hazard Avoidance Brake Control System Using V2N Technology,’ explores the potential of vehicle-to-network (V2N) technology to enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by addressing the limitations of in-vehicle sensors. The research highlights the use of smartphones as external sensors to improve hazard detection, emphasizing the role of Eye-Net’s V2X technology in enhancing vehicle safety systems. This collaboration underscores the potential for V2N technology to improve road safety and open new market opportunities, while also highlighting the need for advancements in positioning accuracy and viable business models for widespread adoption.

Spark’s Take on FRSX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRSX is a Neutral.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings faces significant financial struggles, with negative profitability and cash flow issues being the most critical concerns. The bearish technical trend further underscores the challenges ahead. Valuation metrics show a company unable to generate profits, although volatility remains low. Improvement in financial stability and reversal of the technical downtrend are essential for a more positive outlook.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company specializing in advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through its subsidiaries, including Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., the company develops vision systems for both ‘in-line-of-sight’ and ‘beyond-line-of-sight’ accident-prevention solutions. These systems are applicable in various markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Average Trading Volume: 314,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.08M

