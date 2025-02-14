Foresight Autonomous Expands Safety Solutions with Japanese Partnership

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ) has provided an announcement.

On February 14, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a development service agreement with a leading Japanese manufacturer of road traffic and hazard management products. This collaboration, facilitated by Cornes Technologies Limited, aims to implement Foresight’s advanced 3D perception system to enhance road safety and efficiency through real-time hazard monitoring, especially in challenging conditions. The agreement is expected to accelerate Foresight’s revenue growth and improve its industry positioning by providing innovative solutions for road safety.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company specializing in developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through its subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., the company focuses on creating both ‘in-line-of-sight’ vision systems and ‘beyond-line-of-sight’ accident-prevention solutions. Its products cater to various markets like automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment, enhancing road safety and situational awareness with advanced AI technology and analytics.

YTD Price Performance: -35.72%

Average Trading Volume: 843,327

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.63M

Find detailed analytics on FRSX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.