Foresight and Indian Partner Secure $5M Grant for Drone Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a joint project with Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an Indian drone manufacturer, to commercialize autonomous industrial drones. The $5 million project, supported by the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund, aims to develop drones equipped with advanced AI for industries like oil and gas and critical infrastructure. The project is expected to enhance safety and efficiency in hazardous environments, with commercialization potentially generating significant revenue by 2031.

Spark’s Take on FRSX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRSX is a Neutral.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is struggling with poor financial performance and negative technical indicators. The lack of profitability, combined with weak technical trends and unattractive valuation metrics, results in a low stock score. Addressing financial inefficiencies and improving market sentiment will be critical for future improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on FRSX stock, click here.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company specializing in advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. The company develops vision systems and accident-prevention solutions for markets including automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Its subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, focuses on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems.

Average Trading Volume: 513,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.6M

See more data about FRSX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue