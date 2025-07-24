Foraco International to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foraco International ( (TSE:FAR) ) has shared an update.

Foraco International SA announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, before the TSX market opens. Following the release, a conference call will be hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO to discuss the results, providing stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FAR) stock is a Buy with a C$4.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foraco International stock, see the TSE:FAR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FAR is a Outperform.

Foraco International’s overall stock score is driven by its stable financial performance and attractive valuation, suggesting value potential. The recent corporate events, including a major contract and leadership strengthening, provide positive strategic momentum. Technical indicators reflect bearish sentiment, but the company’s financial health and strategic moves position it well for future growth.

More about Foraco International

Foraco International SA is a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, offering comprehensive and reliable services in mining and water projects. It is the third largest global drilling enterprise, operating in 16 countries across five continents.

Average Trading Volume: 78,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$173.6M

