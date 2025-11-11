Fold Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Fold Holdings, Inc. ( (FLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fold Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Fold Holdings, Inc. is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, focusing on integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences through innovative products and services. In its third quarter of 2025, Fold Holdings reported a significant 41% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $7.4 million, and a net income of $0.6 million. The company also saw a 43% increase in transaction volumes and expanded its active accounts to over 625,000. Despite an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.2 million, Fold Holdings continues to grow its bitcoin investment treasury, holding 1,526 BTC.

Key highlights from the quarter include the formalization of partnerships with Visa and Stripe for the upcoming Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, which aims to set a new standard for bitcoin rewards programs. The company also expanded its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card distribution, now available at Kroger and through a partnership with Steak ‘n Shake, enhancing its customer acquisition strategy. Additionally, Fold secured a $45 million revolving credit facility to support growth initiatives and maintain financial flexibility.

Fold Holdings’ strategic focus on expanding its product suite and partnerships is evident in its efforts to make bitcoin more accessible and rewarding for consumers. The company is preparing for the launch of its bitcoin-native credit card, which already has a waitlist of over 75,000 people. This, along with the expansion of its custody and trading services, positions Fold to capitalize on the growing interest in bitcoin financial services.

Looking ahead, Fold Holdings remains committed to its mission of building a connected financial ecosystem that integrates bitcoin into everyday spending. With a robust business model and a strong balance sheet, the company is poised for sustained growth as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the bitcoin financial services sector.

