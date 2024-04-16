Foghorn Therapeutics Appoints Kristian Humer as New CFO

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) has issued an announcement.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Kristian F. Humer as their new Chief Financial Officer, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role at Viridian Therapeutics and a strong background in healthcare investment banking with Citi, Lehman Brothers, UBS, and Merrill Lynch. Humer, who also serves on the board of Sensei Biotherapeutics, will receive a competitive compensation package, including a $475,000 base salary, potential for a 40% performance bonus, a $87,000 signing bonus, and an option to purchase 275,000 company shares. His appointment, effective immediately, marks a strategic move for Foghorn as they navigate the financial landscape of the biotechnology sector.

