Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Key Pipeline Updates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Foghorn Therapeutics ( (FHTX) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, Foghorn Therapeutics hosted a conference call and webcast to announce updates on its Selective ARID1B, Selective CBP, and Selective EP300 degrader programs. These updates are significant for the company’s operations as they highlight progress in their pipeline, potentially enhancing their position in the oncology sector by targeting previously undruggable proteins and expanding their therapeutic reach in cancer treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (FHTX) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foghorn Therapeutics stock, see the FHTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FHTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FHTX is a Neutral.

Foghorn Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and high leverage. Technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, while valuation metrics highlight the company’s high-risk profile due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors did not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on FHTX stock, click here.

More about Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is a leader in the biotechnology industry, focusing on chromatin biology to develop precision therapies for oncology. The company is known for its innovative approach in drugging challenging targets, particularly in the development of selective degraders for proteins implicated in various cancers, with a market focus on multi-billion dollar opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 156,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $239.1M

For a thorough assessment of FHTX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue