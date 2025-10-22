FMR LLC Ceases to be a Substantial Holder in National Storage REIT

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from National Storage REIT ( (AU:NSR) ).

National Storage REIT has announced that FMR LLC and its entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of October 20, 2025. This change in substantial holding may impact the company’s stock market dynamics and investor perceptions, as FMR LLC has been actively buying and selling shares in recent weeks, indicating a shift in investment strategy or portfolio adjustments.

