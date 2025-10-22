Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has issued an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of a number of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of Flutter’s broader strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, which is expected to impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling and entertainment industry, offering a range of betting and gaming products and services. The company focuses on both online and retail betting markets, serving a global customer base.

