Flushing Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

The latest update is out from Flushing Financial ( (FFIC) ).

On October 29, 2025, Flushing Financial Corp. released its third-quarter results, highlighting key financial improvements. The company reported strong liquidity with $3.9 billion in undrawn resources and improved asset quality, with net charge-offs decreasing significantly. Profitability saw an uptick with a 10 basis point expansion in both GAAP and Core Net Interest Margin quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by 7.2% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing profitability while maintaining credit discipline and strong liquidity.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FFIC is a Neutral.

Flushing Financial’s overall score reflects a mixed financial performance with notable challenges in profitability and return on equity. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with strong earnings growth and improved credit metrics, which significantly boosted the score. However, technical analysis and valuation indicate caution, with the stock facing short-term technical weakness and a negative P/E ratio.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, Flushing Bank. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products, including loans and deposit accounts, with a market emphasis on real estate financing and maintaining strong credit quality.

Average Trading Volume: 234,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $442.2M

