Flowserve Divests Asbestos Liabilities to Ajax HoldCo

The latest announcement is out from Flowserve ( (FLS) ).

On October 28, 2025, Flowserve Corporation announced its decision to divest its legacy asbestos liabilities by selling the associated company to Ajax HoldCo LLC, an affiliate of Acorn Investment Partners. This strategic move is expected to provide greater financial certainty for investors and allow Flowserve to focus on growth and value-enhancing opportunities. The divestiture is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, with Flowserve contributing $199 million and the buyer contributing $20 million to capitalize the company. This transaction will remove the asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets from Flowserve’s balance sheet, enabling the company to concentrate on organic and inorganic investments to expand its market reach.

