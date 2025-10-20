Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. Proposes Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. ( (HK:6610) ) has issued an update.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced a proposed share consolidation plan, where every twenty issued and unissued shares of par value US$0.00001 each will be consolidated into one share of US$0.00020. This move is subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and the approval of the Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee. The consolidation will not change the relative rights of shareholders, but it will adjust the number of shares and share options available. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution as the consolidation’s execution depends on meeting specific conditions.

