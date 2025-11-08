Flowers Foods Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Flowers Foods ( (FLO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Flowers Foods presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is a leading producer of packaged bakery foods in the United States, known for brands such as Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, and Wonder. The company operates bakeries nationwide, producing a wide range of bakery products.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, Flowers Foods announced a 3.0% increase in net sales to $1.227 billion, driven by the acquisition of Simple Mills. However, the company faced a 39.2% decline in net income to $39.5 million, attributed to a challenging consumer environment and increased interest expenses.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by 11.4% to $118.1 million, while adjusted net income fell by 29.8% to $48.7 million. The Simple Mills acquisition contributed $70.7 million in net sales but also a net loss of $2.0 million. The company experienced a decrease in diluted EPS by $0.12 to $0.19, with adjusted diluted EPS down by $0.10 to $0.23.

Looking ahead, Flowers Foods has narrowed its financial outlook for fiscal 2025, expecting net sales between $5.254 billion and $5.306 billion, and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $515 million to $532 million. The company remains focused on innovation and leveraging its strong brand portfolio to drive growth and deliver shareholder value.

The management expressed confidence in their strategic initiatives, emphasizing the alignment of their product offerings with consumer demand and the potential for future growth despite current market pressures.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue