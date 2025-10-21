Flowers Foods Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flowers Foods ( (FLO) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Flowers Foods announced the appointment of D. Anthony Scaglione as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Scaglione, who has extensive experience in financial leadership roles, will succeed Steve Kinsey and is expected to drive the company’s financial strategy and growth. This leadership transition is anticipated to strengthen Flowers Foods’ position in the competitive bakery industry and enhance shareholder value.

Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, with 2024 net sales of $5.1 billion. The company operates bakeries nationwide, producing a wide range of bakery products under brands such as Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Simple Mills, Wonder, and Tastykake.

