Flora Growth Executes 1-for-39 Share Consolidation

Flora Growth ( (FLGC) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Flora Growth Corp. executed a 1-for-39 share consolidation of its common shares, following approval at its Annual Meeting on June 30, 2025. This move, effective as of August 3, 2025, was aimed at adjusting the company’s share structure without altering the rights or preferences of the shares. The consolidation did not significantly impact ownership percentages due to rounding of fractional shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLGC) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flora Growth stock, see the FLGC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FLGC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLGC is a Underperform.

Flora Growth’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenue and persistent losses. The technical analysis further reflects bearish momentum, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors combine to form a low overall stock score.

Average Trading Volume: 193,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.51M

