Flora Growth Corp. Expands Investment in Decentralized AI Network

Flora Growth ( (FLGC) ) has provided an update.

Flora Growth Corp., set to rebrand as ZeroStack, has announced its second purchase of 880,025 $0G tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the 0G decentralized AI network, as part of its strategic shift to become the first publicly listed 0G treasury. This move aligns with the company’s mission to bridge traditional investors to the decentralized AI economy, marking a significant step in its strategy to push the limits of 0G adoption and fuel the success of decentralized AI.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLGC) stock is a Hold with a $23.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flora Growth stock, see the FLGC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FLGC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLGC is a Neutral.

Flora Growth’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenue, persistent losses, and increased leverage. The technical analysis provides mixed signals, with some potential for short-term volatility. The valuation is particularly weak due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield, further weighing down the overall score.

More about Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., soon to be rebranded as ZeroStack, is a pioneering decentralized AI treasury company investing in AI infrastructure through strategic ownership in 0G, an AI infrastructure company. It operates as a global pharmaceutical distributor through its subsidiary Phatebo GmbH.

Average Trading Volume: 45,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.22M

