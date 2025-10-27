Fleetwood Limited 2025 AGM Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fleetwood Limited ( (AU:FWD) ) has issued an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. These included the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Jeff Dowling as a director, the issuance of performance rights to the Managing Director & CEO, and the approval to increase the director fee pool. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued governance and operational effectiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FWD) stock is a Buy with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fleetwood Limited stock, see the AU:FWD Stock Forecast page.

YTD Price Performance: 82.90%

Average Trading Volume: 218,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$299M

