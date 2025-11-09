FleetPartners Group Schedules 2026 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

FleetPartners Group ( (AU:FPR) ) has issued an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced the scheduling of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for January 22, 2026. The meeting will be held both online and in person at the Amora Hotel Jamison in Sydney. The announcement outlines the deadline for director nominations, which must be submitted by November 17, 2025, in accordance with the company’s constitution and ASX listing rules.

More about FleetPartners Group

YTD Price Performance: 5.20%

Average Trading Volume: 745,197

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$588.2M

