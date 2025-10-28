Five Star Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Five Star ( (FSBC) ) has shared an update.

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking an increase from previous quarters. The company achieved significant growth in loans and deposits, with a notable increase in non-wholesale deposits. The bank’s efficiency ratio improved, and a new office was opened in Walnut Creek, California, to meet regional demand. The company’s strategy of organic growth and focus on customer experience has driven its financial performance, positioning it well in the banking industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (FSBC) stock is a Buy with a $41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Five Star stock, see the FSBC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FSBC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FSBC is a Outperform.

Five Star Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The technical analysis suggests positive momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation is fair, providing a balanced outlook for investors.

To see Spark’s full report on FSBC stock, click here.

More about Five Star

Five Star Bancorp is a holding company operating through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The company is focused on providing banking services and has expanded its operations with a new office in Walnut Creek, California, to cater to the demand in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company emphasizes organic growth and offers services like Global Trade Services and treasury management tools.

Average Trading Volume: 43,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $761.3M

See more insights into FSBC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue