Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd Announces 2025 AGM Details

Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd. ( (AU:FZR) ) has provided an update.

Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for 27 November 2025 in South Perth, Australia. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms ahead of the meeting, emphasizing the importance of reviewing the Notice of Meeting available online. The company is prepared to make alternative arrangements for the meeting if necessary, with updates to be provided via the ASX and the company’s website.

More about Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 57.41%

Average Trading Volume: 27,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.35M

