FirstSun Capital Bancorp Announces Merger with First Foundation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( (FSUN) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Foundation Inc. announced a merger agreement where First Foundation will merge into FirstSun, with FirstSun continuing as the surviving corporation. The merger, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, will also see First Foundation Bank merge into Sunflower Bank, with Sunflower Bank as the surviving entity. Upon completion, First Foundation stockholders will own approximately 40.5% of the combined company. The merger is subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and a termination fee is applicable under certain conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (FSUN) stock is a Hold with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock, see the FSUN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FSUN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FSUN is a Neutral.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s strong financial performance is a key strength, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the decline in free cash flow growth is a concern. The stock’s reasonable valuation provides some support, but the lack of dividend yield may limit its appeal to certain investors.

To see Spark’s full report on FSUN stock, click here.

More about FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Average Trading Volume: 152,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $932.2M

See more data about FSUN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue