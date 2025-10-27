FirstSun Capital Bancorp Announces Merger with First Foundation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( (FSUN) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Foundation Inc. announced a merger agreement where First Foundation will merge into FirstSun, with Sunflower Bank as the surviving entity. The merger, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, will involve stock conversion for First Foundation shareholders and additional cash consideration for warrant holders.

The most recent analyst rating on (FSUN) stock is a Hold with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock, see the FSUN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FSUN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FSUN is a Neutral.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and profitability, is the primary driver of its stock score. The technical analysis indicates moderate momentum, and the valuation is reasonable. However, the decline in free cash flow growth and the absence of a dividend yield are potential concerns.

More about FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Average Trading Volume: 141,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.13B

