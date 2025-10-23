FirstService Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FirstService ( (TSE:FSV) ) has shared an update.

FirstService Corporation reported a 4% increase in consolidated revenues to $1.45 billion for the third quarter of 2025, driven by the growth in its Residential Division. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3% to $164.8 million, and Adjusted EPS increased by 8% to $1.76. Despite facing weather-related and macroeconomic challenges impacting its Brands division, the company anticipates a solid year of growth and profitability. The Residential Division saw an 8% revenue increase, while the Brands Division experienced a 1% growth, with organic revenue declines in restoration and roofing services offset by strong performance in fire protection.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FSV) stock is a Hold with a C$214.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FirstService stock, see the TSE:FSV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FSV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FSV is a Neutral.

FirstService’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are key strengths, indicating robust growth potential and strategic execution. However, the high valuation and bearish technical indicators present risks, suggesting caution for potential investors.

More about FirstService

FirstService Corporation is a leading North American company in the outsourced property services sector. It operates through two main platforms: FirstService Residential, the largest manager of residential communities in North America, and FirstService Brands, a major provider of essential property services through branded company-owned operations and franchise systems. The company generates approximately $5.5 billion in annual revenues and employs over 30,000 people across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 107,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.8B

