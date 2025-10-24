FirstService Corporation Reports Steady Q3 Growth

FirstService Corporation ( (FSV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information FirstService Corporation presented to its investors.

FirstService Corporation is a leading North American company in the outsourced property services sector, operating through two main platforms: FirstService Residential, the largest manager of residential communities in North America, and FirstService Brands, a major provider of essential property services through branded operations and franchise systems.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, FirstService Corporation announced a 4% increase in consolidated revenues, reaching $1.45 billion compared to the same period last year. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA grew by 3% to $164.8 million, and Adjusted EPS saw an 8% increase to $1.76. However, GAAP Operating Earnings and GAAP Diluted EPS experienced slight declines compared to the previous year.

The FirstService Residential division demonstrated robust growth with an 8% increase in revenues, driven by a 5% organic growth from new contract wins. Adjusted EBITDA for this division rose by 13%. Conversely, FirstService Brands experienced a modest 1% revenue increase, with organic revenues declining by 4% due to reduced activity in restoration and roofing operations, although this was partially offset by growth in Century Fire Protection.

Looking ahead, FirstService Corporation remains optimistic about its growth trajectory despite ongoing market challenges. The management anticipates continued solid performance across its businesses, aiming for a year of growth and profitability despite external economic pressures.

