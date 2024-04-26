FirstGroup plc Executes Share Buyback

Firstgroup plc (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has actively repurchased 331,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, with transactions taking place on 25 April 2024. Following these transactions, FirstGroup now holds over 114 million shares in treasury, with the total number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) standing at approximately 636.5 million. Shareholders may use this latest total as a reference for disclosing changes in shareholding as per regulatory requirements.

