FirstCash Announces $150 Million Share Buyback

FirstCash ( (FCFS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, FirstCash Holdings announced a new $150 million share repurchase authorization, reflecting the company’s strong liquidity and capital resources. The announcement follows record revenue and earnings results for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in the U.S. and Latin American pawn segments, as well as contributions from the recently acquired H&T pawn stores in the U.K. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend and reported significant growth in pawn receivables and store expansions, indicating robust market demand and strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (FCFS) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on FCFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCFS is a Outperform.

FirstCash’s strong financial performance and strategic acquisition of H&T Group are significant positives, supporting its market position and growth prospects. The technical indicators suggest a bullish trend, although caution is advised due to near-overbought conditions. The valuation is fair, but not a standout. Overall, FirstCash is well-positioned in its industry, with strategic initiatives likely to drive future growth.

More about FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. is a leading international operator of over 3,300 retail pawn stores, offering pawn loans and retail sales of pre-owned merchandise. The company operates in the U.S., Latin America, and the U.K., focusing on meeting the demand for pawn services across these regions.

Average Trading Volume: 309,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.57B

