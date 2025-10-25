First Western Financial’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

First Western Financial ((MYFW)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

First Western Financial’s recent earnings call painted a predominantly positive picture of the company’s financial health, despite a few challenges. The call underscored strong financial performance, with notable growth in net income, loans, and deposits. Positive revenue trends and improved operating leverage further bolstered the sentiment, although there were some concerns regarding a decline in assets under management and a decrease in net interest margin. Overall, the sentiment remained optimistic due to the company’s robust financial achievements.

Strong Net Income Growth

First Western Financial reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $3.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share in the third quarter. This marks a 45% increase compared to the same period last year, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance profitability effectively.

Significant Loan and Deposit Growth

The company experienced substantial growth in loans and deposits, with loans held for investment rising by $50 million and total deposits increasing by $320 million from the previous quarter. This growth reflects First Western Financial’s successful expansion in its lending and deposit-taking activities.

Positive Revenue and Profitability Trends

First Western Financial’s gross revenue saw an 8.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 15.5% rise year-over-year. Net interest income also rose for the fourth consecutive quarter, up by 8.9% from the prior quarter, indicating strong profitability trends.

Operating Leverage Improvements

The company reported improvements in operating leverage, with the efficiency ratio trending down. Pre-provision net revenues were up almost 35% quarter-over-quarter annualized, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency.

Decrease in Assets Under Management

Despite the positive financial performance, assets under management decreased by $64 million, primarily due to net withdrawals in low-fee product categories. This decline presents a challenge that the company needs to address.

Net Interest Margin Decline

The net interest margin (NIM) decreased by 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.54%. This decline was attributed to unfavorable mix shifts in interest-earning assets and deposits, posing a concern for future profitability.

Slight Increase in Non-Performing Loans

There was a slight increase in non-performing loans and assets, primarily due to one downgraded loan. While the overall asset quality remains stable, this uptick requires careful monitoring.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, First Western Financial’s management anticipates positive trends in net interest margin, fee income, and operating leverage. The company expects continued solid balance sheet growth, driven by healthy economic conditions and ongoing market disruption. Despite some challenges, the outlook remains optimistic, with expectations of sustained financial performance.

In summary, First Western Financial’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with significant growth in key areas such as net income, loans, and deposits. While challenges like a decrease in assets under management and net interest margin were noted, the overall sentiment remains positive. The company is poised for continued growth, supported by favorable economic conditions and strategic initiatives.

