First Watch Completes Share Sale with Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group ( (FWRG) ) has shared an update.

On November 5, 2025, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. for the sale of 5,289,784 shares by selling shareholders. The offering, which closed on November 7, 2025, did not involve the company selling any shares or receiving proceeds, impacting the company’s financial structure and shareholder composition.

The most recent analyst rating on (FWRG) stock is a Buy with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Watch Restaurant Group stock, see the FWRG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FWRG is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects strong revenue growth and operational improvements highlighted in the earnings call. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in profitability and cash flow, and technical indicators showing bearish momentum weigh heavily on the score. The high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, further impacting the overall assessment.

More about First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates in the restaurant industry, focusing on breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings. The company is known for its fresh, made-to-order meals and has a market focus on daytime dining.

Average Trading Volume: 1,190,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.09B

