First Sponsor Group Limited Completes Full Redemption of 3.29% Notes

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest update is out from First Sponsor Group Ltd ( (SG:ADN) ).

First Sponsor Group Limited announced the full redemption of its S$100,000,000 3.29% fixed rate notes, originally issued in February 2020 and due in 2025. This redemption signifies the company’s commitment to its financial obligations and reflects its stable financial management strategy, with implications for improved investor confidence and strengthened market positioning.

More about First Sponsor Group Ltd

First Sponsor Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the finance industry with a focus on multicurrency debt issuance programs. The Group engages in the issuance of fixed-rate notes and has a specific market focus on financial products such as debt securities.

YTD Price Performance: -0.91%

Average Trading Volume: 8,764

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$1.23B

Learn more about ADN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.