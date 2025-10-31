First Savings Financial Reports Strong Earnings Growth

First Savings Financial ( (FSFG) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Savings Financial presented to its investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. is a community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, operating primarily in Southern Indiana with a focus on single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending. The company’s shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol FSFG.

In its latest earnings report, First Savings Financial Group announced a significant increase in net income for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, with earnings per diluted share rising from $1.98 in 2024 to $3.32 in 2025. The company highlighted its strong performance and the strategic move to merge with First Merchants Corporation, expected to enhance shareholder value.

Key financial metrics showed improvement, with net interest income increasing by 12.5% to $65.3 million and a rise in net interest margin from 2.68% to 2.94%. Noninterest income also saw a boost, primarily due to gains from sales of home equity lines of credit and SBA loans. Despite an increase in noninterest expenses, the company’s efficiency ratio improved significantly.

The bank’s asset quality remained strong, with a decrease in nonperforming loans and a healthy allowance for credit losses. Customer deposits grew by $118.2 million, reflecting confidence in the bank’s operations. The planned merger with First Merchants Corporation is anticipated to further strengthen the company’s market position.

Looking ahead, First Savings Financial Group remains optimistic about its growth prospects and the successful integration with First Merchants Corporation, aiming to continue delivering value to its shareholders and maintaining its status as a leading community bank.

