First Phosphate Launches Major Drilling Program to Boost LFP Battery Supply Chain

An update from First Phosphate Corp. ( (TSE:PHOS) ) is now available.

First Phosphate Corp has announced an accelerated 30,000-metre drilling program at its Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada, to finalize the geological model of the site. This initiative aims to support the company’s future lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material operations, enhancing its vertical integration strategy. The drilling program, fully funded by recent financings, is expected to be completed by April 2026 and will be managed by Laurentia Exploration, with drilling operations conducted by First Nations Drilling and Forages Diafor. This development is poised to strengthen First Phosphate’s position in the North American LFP battery industry by facilitating the onshoring of battery production.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PHOS) stock is a Buy with a C$1.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Phosphate Corp. stock, see the TSE:PHOS Stock Forecast page.

More about First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate Corp is a mineral development and cleantech company focused on creating a vertically integrated lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. The company targets markets such as energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and defense. Its flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Quebec, Canada, is a rare igneous phosphate resource known for yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

Average Trading Volume: 390,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

