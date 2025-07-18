First Phosphate Corp. to Build Phosphoric Acid Plant in Saguenay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Phosphate Corp. ( (TSE:PHOS) ) has provided an announcement.

First Phosphate Corp. has signed an agreement with Port Saguenay to establish a phosphoric acid plant in Saguenay, Quebec, marking an important step in the company’s expansion plans. This agreement highlights Saguenay’s strategic role in the critical minerals sector and is expected to bolster the region’s position in the battery industry, aligning with Canada’s focus on developing critical mineral infrastructure.

First Phosphate Corp. is a company operating in the critical minerals sector, focusing on the production and processing of phosphate into phosphoric acid. The company is strategically positioned to serve North American and global markets, with a particular emphasis on European offtakers.

