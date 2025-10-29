First Northwest Bancorp Releases Q3 2025 Financial Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Northwest Bancorp ( (FNWB) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, First Northwest Bancorp released a slide presentation reviewing its financial results and trends for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2025. This presentation was included in a Form 8-K filing and provides insights into the company’s financial performance during this period.

The most recent analyst rating on (FNWB) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Northwest Bancorp stock, see the FNWB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FNWB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FNWB is a Neutral.

First Northwest Bancorp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including negative margins and cash flow issues. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, the overbought conditions suggest caution. The valuation is mixed, with a negative P/E ratio but a decent dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about First Northwest Bancorp

Average Trading Volume: 26,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $89.19M

