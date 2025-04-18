First Nordic Metals Files CDN$100 Million Base Shelf Prospectus

First Nordic Metals ( (TSE:FNM) ) has issued an announcement.

First Nordic Metals Corp. has filed a final base shelf prospectus in Canada, enabling the company to offer up to CDN$100 million in securities over 25 months. This move provides FNM with greater financial flexibility to access capital markets, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The company aims to create Europe’s next gold camp, with its flagship asset being the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. FNM also owns district-scale licenses in Sweden and Finland, covering significant greenstone belts.

