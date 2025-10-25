First Merchants’ Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

First Merchants ((FRME)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

First Merchants Corporation recently held its earnings call, revealing a robust financial performance marked by significant loan and revenue growth, alongside a strategic acquisition. While the company faces challenges such as rising deposit costs and potential interest rate impacts, the overall sentiment remains positive, with the benefits significantly outweighing the concerns.

Strong Loan Growth

First Merchants Corporation reported an impressive 9% loan growth for the quarter, with earnings per share reaching $0.98. Year-to-date net income saw a substantial increase of 23.5% compared to the same period last year, underscoring the company’s strong financial footing.

Successful Acquisition

The announcement of the acquisition of First Savings Financial Group marks a significant milestone for First Merchants. This acquisition, expected to close in mid-first quarter 2026, will add approximately $2.4 billion in assets and expand the company’s presence into Southern Indiana, promising enhanced growth opportunities.

Revenue and Earnings Growth

Total revenues in the third quarter were robust, with net interest income growing by $0.7 million and noninterest income by $1.2 million. Year-to-date, total revenue increased by 4.5% compared to the previous year, reflecting the company’s successful financial strategies.

Improved Asset Quality

The company’s asset quality showed improvement, with nonperforming loans declining by 3 basis points from $72 million to $68.9 million. The allowance for credit losses coverage ratio remained strong at 1.43%, indicating sound risk management practices.

Deposit Cost Increase

The total cost of deposits rose by 14 basis points to 2.44% during the quarter, highlighting the competitive dynamics in the deposit market. This increase is a point of concern as it may impact profitability if not managed effectively.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

First Merchants anticipates a few basis points of margin compression in the fourth quarter due to expected rate cuts. Each 25 basis point cut could potentially reduce the margin by 2 basis points, indicating the company’s sensitivity to interest rate changes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, First Merchants Corporation shared optimistic guidance, with a reported 1.22% return on assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The company achieved a 9% loan growth quarter and an efficiency ratio of 55%. The acquisition of First Savings Financial Group is expected to enhance fee income through SBA loans and first lien HELOCs. Additionally, the company is focusing on improving the mix of deposit categories and reported a tangible common equity ratio of 9.18%.

In conclusion, First Merchants Corporation’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance, driven by strategic growth initiatives and operational efficiency. Despite challenges such as rising deposit costs and interest rate sensitivity, the company’s positive outlook and strategic acquisitions position it well for future growth.

