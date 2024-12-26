First Keystone CEO Elaine Woodland Announces Retirement

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

First Keystone ( (FKYS) ) has issued an announcement.

Elaine A. Woodland, President and CEO of First Keystone Corporation and First Keystone Community Bank, has announced her retirement effective January 31, 2025, but will remain on the board of directors. The board has been actively engaged in a succession planning process to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

More about First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Keystone Community Bank.

YTD Price Performance: -3.46%

Average Trading Volume: 2,484

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $88.62M

