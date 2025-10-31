First Foundation Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Merger

First Foundation Inc ( (FFWM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Foundation Inc presented to its investors.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM) is a financial services company offering personal and business banking, as well as private wealth management services, through its subsidiaries First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank. The company is known for combining a comprehensive range of financial products with personalized service, distinguishing itself from larger institutions and boutique firms alike.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, First Foundation Inc. reported a net loss of $146.3 million, or $1.78 per share, impacted by significant provisions for credit losses and a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Despite the loss, the company announced a merger with FirstSun Capital Bancorp, aiming to enhance its profitability and market position.

Key financial metrics revealed a total revenue increase to $63.6 million from the previous quarter, although net interest income fell to $46.1 million. The company recorded a $65 million provision for credit losses, raising the allowance for credit losses to 1.40% of loans held for investment. Additionally, First Foundation’s net interest margin decreased slightly to 1.60%, while the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 83.6%.

The merger with FirstSun Capital Bancorp is expected to unlock First Foundation’s core franchise potential, aiming for improved earnings per share and return metrics. The combined entity will have $17 billion in assets, positioning it as a strong regional bank in rapidly growing U.S. markets.

Looking forward, First Foundation’s management remains optimistic about the strategic benefits of the merger and the company’s ability to navigate current economic challenges. The focus will be on enhancing profitability and maintaining a strong capital position to support future growth initiatives.

