First Foundation Announces Merger with FirstSun Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Foundation ( (FFWM) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Foundation Inc. entered into a merger agreement where First Foundation will merge into FirstSun, with FirstSun as the surviving entity. This merger, which includes the integration of their respective subsidiary banks, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending regulatory and stockholder approvals. The merger will result in First Foundation stockholders owning approximately 40.5% of the combined company. The agreement outlines the exchange of shares, conversion of stock awards, and treatment of warrants, along with governance changes and conditions for closing. Termination fees are applicable under certain circumstances, and support and lock-up agreements have been established to facilitate the merger process.

The most recent analyst rating on (FFWM) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Foundation stock, see the FFWM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FFWM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FFWM is a Neutral.

First Foundation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenue and profitability, and high leverage. Technical indicators also suggest bearish momentum. While the earnings call provided some positive strategic insights, the company’s current financial and operational challenges weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on FFWM stock, click here.

More about First Foundation

Average Trading Volume: 810,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $439.1M

See more insights into FFWM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue