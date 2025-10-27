First Foundation Announces Merger with FirstSun Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from First Foundation ( (FFWM) ).

On October 27, 2025, First Foundation Inc. and FirstSun Capital Bancorp announced a merger agreement where First Foundation will merge into FirstSun, with FirstSun as the surviving entity. Following this corporate merger, First Foundation Bank will merge into Sunflower Bank, with Sunflower Bank continuing as the surviving bank. The transaction is anticipated to close in early Q2 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. This merger is expected to impact the companies’ operations and industry positioning, with potential implications for stakeholders, including regulatory challenges and integration risks.

The most recent analyst rating on (FFWM) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Foundation stock, see the FFWM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FFWM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FFWM is a Neutral.

First Foundation’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenue and profitability being the most impactful factors. The technical analysis and valuation metrics further indicate a bearish outlook. While the earnings call provided some positive strategic insights, the company’s current financial instability weighs heavily on its stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on FFWM stock, click here.

More about First Foundation

Average Trading Volume: 755,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $457.2M

For detailed information about FFWM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue