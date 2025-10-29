First Community Bankshares Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

First Community Bancshares ( (FCBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Community Bancshares presented to its investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, operates as a financial holding company providing banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank, with 52 branches across Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also offers wealth management services through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, First Community Bankshares reported a net income of $12.27 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, marking a slight decrease from the previous year. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, continuing its 40-year streak of regular dividends.

Key financial highlights include a stable net interest margin of 4.43% and a slight decrease in net interest income compared to the previous year. The company saw a reduction in loan balances and interest income, although this was partially offset by increased income from interest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income rose by 4.18%, driven by higher service charges and wealth management fees, despite increased noninterest expenses due to merger-related costs.

Despite a challenging economic environment, First Community Bankshares maintained a strong return on average tangible common equity at 13.82% and reduced its non-performing assets to $16.90 million. The company is preparing for a merger with Hometown Bank, expected to complete by January 2026.

Looking ahead, First Community Bankshares remains focused on maintaining its financial stability and continuing to provide value to its shareholders, while navigating the complexities of the current financial landscape and preparing for its upcoming merger.

