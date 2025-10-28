First Commonwealth Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Commonwealth ( (FCF) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a GAAP net income of $41.3 million, which marks an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter in 2024. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders. This announcement underscores First Commonwealth’s solid financial positioning and its ability to generate consistent earnings growth, which is likely to positively impact its stakeholders and enhance its competitive stance in the financial services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (FCF) stock is a Buy with a $18.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Commonwealth stock, see the FCF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FCF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCF is a Outperform.

First Commonwealth’s overall stock score of 72 reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, offset by technical indicators suggesting short-term bearish momentum. The valuation is reasonable, with a solid dividend yield enhancing investor appeal. While the company faces challenges with nonperforming loans, its robust financial health and strategic growth initiatives position it well for future performance.

More about First Commonwealth

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of banking and financial solutions. The company is primarily involved in offering services such as personal and business banking, loans, and investment management, targeting both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 578,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.72B

