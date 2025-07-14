First Class Metals Explores Tokenised Funding for Mineral Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from First Class Metals Plc ( (GB:FCM) ) is now available.

First Class Metals PLC has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Valereum Plc to explore the application of regulated tokenisation for funding mineral exploration projects. This collaboration aims to create a digital pathway for project-level funding, potentially transforming how early-stage mineral exploration projects are financed by enabling global investor access and supporting ESG-aligned investments. The initiative aligns with global trends in the Real-World Asset tokenisation market, which is expected to grow significantly by 2030.

First Class Metals PLC is a UK-listed exploration company focused on discovering economic metal deposits in Ontario, Canada. The company is engaged in exploring gold, base metals, and critical metals, with significant interests in the Hemlo ‘camp’ and other prolific mining regions. It holds ownership and options on several claim blocks and maintains a joint venture on a high-grade Ni-Cu project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,037,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £4.91M

