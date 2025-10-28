First Busey Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Busey ( (BUSE) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, First Busey Corporation announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a net income of $57.1 million, an increase from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The adjusted return on average assets improved to 1.33%, and the net interest margin expanded to 3.58%. The company optimized its balance sheet by reducing high-cost deposits, leading to a decrease in deposit costs and an increase in capital strength. As a result, First Busey expects stability in loans and deposits as it continues its organic growth strategy.

Spark’s Take on BUSE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BUSE is a Neutral.

First Busey’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, while valuation metrics indicate the stock is fairly priced with a good dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about First Busey

Average Trading Volume: 481,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.09B

