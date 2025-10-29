First Busey Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

First Busey ( (BUSE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First Busey presented to its investors.

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company operating primarily in the banking sector, with a focus on providing a wide range of financial services through its subsidiaries, including Busey Bank and FirsTech, Inc. The company is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and is known for its conservative operating approach and strong community presence.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, First Busey Corporation reported a net income of $57.1 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company’s strategic focus on optimizing its balance sheet has led to improved financial metrics, including a higher net interest margin and return on average assets.

Key highlights from the report include a 9 basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.58% and an adjusted return on average assets of 1.33%. The company successfully reduced high-cost deposits, contributing to lower funding costs. Additionally, Busey reported strong capital ratios, with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital growing to 12.33%. Despite a modest decline in loan balances due to higher payoffs, credit quality showed improvement with reduced classified assets and net charge-offs.

Looking ahead, First Busey Corporation expects to complete its balance sheet optimization by year-end and anticipates stability in loans and deposits. The company remains committed to its disciplined organic growth strategy, focusing on maintaining financial strength and delivering value to shareholders.

